China condemns suicide attack on teachers

INP 28 Apr, 2022

BEIJING: China on Wednesday strongly condemned a suicide attack in Karachi University that claimed lives of four people including three Chinese teachers at the varsity but said that nothing could undermine China-Pakistan friendship.

A spokesman for the China’ Foreign Ministry said that they strongly condemn the terrorist attack targeting Chinese teachers at University of Karachi and express their condolences to the victims.

“Nothing will undermine China-Pakistan friendship,” the spokesman added.

It is pertinent to mention here that four people including three Chinese nationals were killed while several others were injured as a van caught fire after an explosion near Confucius Institute at University of Karachi on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, a van carrying teachers-mostly Chinese nationals- caught fire after a blast near the Confucius Institute leaving a number of passengers and security personnel injured.

