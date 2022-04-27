ANL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.65%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
ASL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
AVN 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.49%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
CNERGY 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
FFL 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
FNEL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGGL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.08%)
GTECH 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
KEL 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.15%)
PACE 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PRL 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.55%)
PTC 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SNGP 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
TELE 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.86%)
TPL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.96%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.09%)
TREET 33.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.53%)
TRG 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.63%)
UNITY 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.97%)
WAVES 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
BR100 4,595 Decreased By -37 (-0.8%)
BR30 16,763 Decreased By -78.6 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,533 Decreased By -284.4 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,427 Decreased By -305.7 (-1.72%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Benedict Cumberbatch returns for ‘riot’ in multiverse ‘Dr Strange’

Reuters 27 Apr, 2022

LONDON: Oscar nominee Benedict Cumberbatch reprises his superhero role in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, in the hotly-anticipated sequel which has fans guessing which Marvel characters might make surprise appearances.

The movie, which begins its global cinema rollout on May 4, sees Cumberbatch’s Doctor Stephen Strange travelling into the multiverse, allowing for different versions of himself.

This, fans say, allows for other Marvel comic book characters to make cameo appearances, just like in last year’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” film.

“It’s just a riot, it’s the usual mixture of pathos and humour and some issues that are relatable to all of us, and some extraordinary things,” Cumberbatch told Reuters at fan event in London on Tuesday.

“The fact the character is a gateway to a lot of other characters in quite a crowded film, but also to the epic nature to what the multiverse brings to storylines means it really does deserve to be seen on a big screen.”

The film also stars Benedict Wong as Strange’s trusted friend Wong and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, a role she played in several Marvel movies as well as series “WandaVision”.

“We are creating new opportunities, opening up the Multiverse for I think the rest of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) which is very exciting to me and I have no idea where our stories lead ever, and so I am curious to see where we go from here,” she said. Xochitl Gomez debuts as America Chavez, a character who is gay in the comic books.

The Hollywood Reporter said last week the movie had been banned in Saudi Arabia, where homosexuality is illegal. Various outlets have since quoted an AFP report citing an official saying Saudi Arabia had asked Disney to cut “LGBTQ references” from the movie but that it had not been banned.

The Saudi government communication office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters on Tuesday. Asked about reports of a ban, Cumberbatch said: “(It’s) A sort of expected disappointment, I guess… It just makes it all the more important I guess that we have this inclusion of diversity in our cast.”

“However, I would love to get to the point where this isn’t a topic of conversation.”

Benedict Cumberbatch Dr Strange, Marvel

Comments

1000 characters

Benedict Cumberbatch returns for ‘riot’ in multiverse ‘Dr Strange’

China demands punishment for perpetrators of suicide attack at KU

Nepra approves Rs2.86 per unit increase in power tariff for March

Bilawal takes oath as foreign minister

Asim Ahmad appointed FBR chairman again, replaces Ashfaq Ahmad

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

PM’s Saudi trip to focus on strengthening economic, investment ties

PM calls for urgent power sector reforms

LHC says Hamza Shehbaz must be sworn in as Punjab CM by Thursday

SBP fines four banks Rs 108mn over AML, operational violations

Miftah, others hold talks with key global bond investors

Read more stories