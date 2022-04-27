ANL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.65%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
ASL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
AVN 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.49%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
CNERGY 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
FFL 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
FNEL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGGL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.08%)
GTECH 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
KEL 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.15%)
PACE 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PRL 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.55%)
PTC 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SNGP 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
TELE 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.86%)
TPL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.96%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.09%)
TREET 33.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.53%)
TRG 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.63%)
UNITY 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.97%)
WAVES 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
BR100 4,595 Decreased By -37 (-0.8%)
BR30 16,763 Decreased By -78.6 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,533 Decreased By -284.4 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,427 Decreased By -305.7 (-1.72%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Maryam Nawaz withdraws appeal for return of passport

  • Maryam had surrendered her passport to the LHC in 2019 to secure bail from NAB in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.
Omar Quraishi 27 Apr, 2022

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz withdrew on Wednesday an appeal seeking the return of her passport so she could perform Umrah.

This week, three benches of the Lahore High Court (LHC) declined to hear the case.

In the petition, the PML-N VP said that she had surrendered her passport to the LHC in 2019 to secure bail from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

She said that she wanted to go to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and urged the court to grant her a one-time exemption and issue orders for the temporary return of her passport.

A day earlier, the Lahore High Court formed a fourth bench that included Justice Ali Baqir Najfi and Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem to hear Maryam’s request. However, during the hearing on Wednesday, Maryam’s lawyer Advocate Amjad Pervaiz informed the court that she was withdrawing the petition.

This comes as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif prepares to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on his first official foreign visit where he is expected to perform Umrah along with 16 members of the Sharif family.

On Tuesday, Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural and Justice Farooq Haider, on two separate LHC benches which were headed by Justice Najafi, recused themselves from hearing Maryam’s petition.

In an earlier hearing, Supreme Court Bar Association President Advocate Ahsan Bhoon, who was representing Maryam in the absence of Advocate Pervaiz, argued before the court that the petitioner wanted to travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

The court then ordered the NAB lawyer to clarify the accountability bureau’s position. The LHC bench asked for an updated exit control list, which names people not permitted to leave Pakistan.

The initial bench of the LHC, comprising Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Anwarul Haq Pannun, recused itself from hearing Maryam’s plea on April 21. They said that the petition should be heard by the same bench that had granted her bail.

Meanwhile Nawaz Sharif, PML-N founder, was recently issued a passport. However, it has been reported doctors have advised him against traveling to Saudi Arabia owing to his health condition.

Lahore High Court Maryam Nawaz PML-N

Comments

1000 characters

Maryam Nawaz withdraws appeal for return of passport

Nepra approves Rs2.86 per unit increase in power tariff for March

Miftah, others hold talks with key global bond investors

Bilawal takes oath as foreign minister

PM’s Saudi trip to focus on strengthening economic, investment ties

PM calls for urgent power sector reforms

LHC says Hamza Shehbaz must be sworn in as Punjab CM by Thursday

SBP fines four banks Rs 108mn over AML, operational violations

KSA offered sites in Hub, Gwadar to set up oil refinery

Acute fuel shortage: Hubco on the verge of shutdown

Nine months: fiscal deficit stands at 4pc of GDP

Read more stories