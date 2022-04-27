ANL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.65%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
ASL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
AVN 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.49%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
CNERGY 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
FFL 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
FNEL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGGL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.08%)
GTECH 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
KEL 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.15%)
PACE 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PRL 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.55%)
PTC 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SNGP 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
TELE 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.86%)
TPL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.96%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.09%)
TREET 33.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.53%)
TRG 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.63%)
UNITY 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.97%)
WAVES 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
BR100 4,595 Decreased By -37 (-0.8%)
BR30 16,763 Decreased By -78.6 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,533 Decreased By -284.4 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,427 Decreased By -305.7 (-1.72%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal takes oath as foreign minister

  • PPP chairman was not part of the cabinet that took oath last week
BR Web Desk Updated 27 Apr, 2022

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto took oath on Wednesday as the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Aaj News reported in a ceremony lead by President Dr Arif Alvi at the President House.

On Tuesday, Bilawal had confirmed that he will take oath as a federal minister in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet on Wednesday (today).

“I will take an oath [as a federal minister] and become part of the coalition government myself,” Bilawal had said while addressing a press conference in Karachi after a meeting of the PPP's Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Tuesday.

At the time, he had not confirmed which portfolio he was going to get but hinted that he would be taking charge of the foreign ministry.

In a statement on Tuesday, Bilawal said that all partners of the new government will have to cooperative to find solutions to the problems being faced by the country. He said that there should be reforms first, then general elections.

Talking about his recent meeting with PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif in London, he said said the re-engagement between PPP and PML-N was "in the interests of the country, nation and democracy."

Bilawal to take oath as federal minister in PM Shehbaz's cabinet

Earlier, several PPP leaders in TV interviews had stated that Bilawal could become the foreign minister. But when PM Shehbaz’s 34-member cabinet took oath last week — which included PPP’s Hina Rabbani Khar as state minister for foreign affairs — Bilawal was not one of them.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari foreign minister oath

Comments

1000 characters

Bilawal takes oath as foreign minister

Nepra approves Rs2.86 per unit increase in power tariff for March

Miftah, others hold talks with key global bond investors

PM’s Saudi trip to focus on strengthening economic, investment ties

PM calls for urgent power sector reforms

LHC says Hamza Shehbaz must be sworn in as Punjab CM by Thursday

SBP fines four banks Rs 108mn over AML, operational violations

KSA offered sites in Hub, Gwadar to set up oil refinery

Acute fuel shortage: Hubco on the verge of shutdown

Nine months: fiscal deficit stands at 4pc of GDP

Read more stories