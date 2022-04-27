ANL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
ASC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.5%)
AVN 83.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.89%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
CNERGY 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
FFL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
FNEL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
GGL 20.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.12%)
GTECH 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.27%)
HUMNL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.84%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PACE 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-6.37%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.58%)
PTC 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.63%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
SNGP 31.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.03%)
TELE 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.13%)
TPL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPLP 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.22%)
TREET 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.16%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.2%)
UNITY 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.83%)
WAVES 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
YOUW 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,632 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,842 Decreased By -276.9 (-1.62%)
KSE100 45,818 Decreased By -255.6 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,733 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Bilawal to take oath as federal minister in PM Shehbaz's cabinet

BR Web Desk 27 Apr, 2022

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has confirmed that he will take oath as a federal minister in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet on Wednesday.

“I will take an oath [as a federal minister] and become part of the coalition government myself,” Bilawal said while addressing a press conference in Karachi after a meeting of the PPP's Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Tuesday.

Bilawal did not clearly say which portfolio he was going to get but hinted that he would be taking charge of the foreign ministry.

When a report sought his comment on the matters of foreign policy, Bilawal said he would soon hold a press conference in this regard.

Earlier, several PPP leaders in TV interviews had stated that Bilawal could become the foreign minister. But when PM Shehbaz’s 34-member cabinet took oath last week, Bilawal was not one of them.

Consequently, PPP’s Hina Rabbani Khar was notified as state minister for foreign affairs.

Bilawal to take oath as foreign minister soon: Kaira

Explaining his decision to join PM Shehbaz's cabinet, Bilawal said “one-sided decision making” was not possible and it was up to all the political parties to find solutions to the problems collectively.

“We have to understand that this isn't an ordinary coalition government. This unity government is a result of the parties on the opposition benches going to the treasury benches for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

“This is a very big challenge [and] everyone must play their role and share their burdens,” the PPP chairman said.

He hoped that as part of the team at times the PPP's priorities would be given weight and sometimes those of other political parties would take the forefront so solutions could be found together.

Bilawal congratulated the whole country for its "peaceful and democratic struggle against the selected regime", saying that history was created in the first-ever successful vote of no-confidence against a sitting prime minister.

“The beauty of this is that an undemocratic person (PTI Chairman Imran Khan) ... we sent him home and this is a political miracle and a historic political success.”

The PPP chairman also hailed the institutions, praising them for charting their course from “controversial institutions” to becoming “constitutional institutions,” adding that it was the duty of every citizen to expect and hope for this transition, which he termed a “ray of hope.”

PPP foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto PM Shehbaz Sharif coalition government

