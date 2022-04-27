ANL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
Miftah, others hold talks with key global bond investors

  • Finance minister Ismail underlines the need for prudent and responsible fiscal policy while supporting the poor and those hardest-hit by the rising global inflation
Press Release Updated 27 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail, along with State Bank Governor Dr Reza Baqir and Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad, held meetings with key global bond investors in London on Monday, said a press release.

The meeting with investors was hosted by JP Morgan, at its European Headquarters in London. More than 30 global investors in global debt markets, representing asset managers, sovereign wealth funds and hedge funds from North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia attended the meeting.

The finance minister briefed investors on his discussions with the IMF in Washington DC last week, and on efforts to complete the 7th review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program. Finance Minister Ismail underlined the need for prudent and responsible fiscal policy while supporting the poor and those hardest-hit by the rising global inflation.

Not during April: Miftah rules out any immediate increase in petrol, diesel prices

The finance minister affirmed to investors the government’s desire to extend the program duration through June 2023 as a signal of Pakistan’s commitment to reform. The investors showed keen interest in investing in Pakistan. They appreciated the steps taken by the government of Pakistan to ensure fiscal sustainability.

Ismail thanked the management of JP Morgan on organising the successful investment conference in London, which is the heart of European financial market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

