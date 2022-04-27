ANL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
Army officer, soldier martyred in South Waziristan

INP 27 Apr, 2022

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army officer and a soldier were martyred in cross firing with terrorists in South Waziristan on Tuesday, ISPR said. The military’s media wing stated that terrorists ambushed security forces in Sararogha area of South Waziristan district.

The security forces initiated prompt response which led to intense exchange of fire between the troops and the terrorists. An officer of Pakistan Army identified as Lance Naik Umar Ali Khan 26, hailing from Bannu and a Sepoy Muhammad Siraj-ud-Din 23, resident of Dera Ismail Khan were martyred in cross firing.

The security forces condoned off the area after the attack and launched clearance operation for the attackers. Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, ISPR said.

