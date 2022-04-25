ANL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
ASC 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.91%)
AVN 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.22%)
BOP 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.51%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
FNEL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
GGGL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
GGL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.62%)
GTECH 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.7%)
HUMNL 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.05%)
KOSM 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.36%)
MLCF 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PACE 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
PRL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.33%)
PTC 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.6%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 32.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
TELE 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.89%)
TPL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TPLP 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TREET 35.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.1%)
TRG 86.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.78%)
UNITY 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.99%)
WAVES 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.65%)
YOUW 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.71%)
BR100 4,665 Increased By 40 (0.86%)
BR30 17,442 Increased By 190.1 (1.1%)
KSE100 45,935 Increased By 381.8 (0.84%)
KSE30 17,771 Increased By 181.7 (1.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
CBOT corn to fall to $7.73-1/4

Reuters 25 Apr, 2022

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn is expected to break a support at $7.85-1/4 and fall to $7.73-1/4, as the downtrend from the April 19 high of $8.19-3/4 has resumed.

Even though it is not very clear how far the downtrend could extend, the break below a rising trendline does suggest a further fall from the current level, as the uptrend from $7.13-1/2 may have reversed.

Only a break above $8.04-1/4 could signal a continuation of the uptrend.

Corn eases, set for 3rd weekly gain on supply concerns

On the daily chart, corn seems to be riding on a wave (4), which is travelling towards the range of a preceding wave 4 from $7.13-1/2 to $7.82-3/4. A bullish target of $9.75 suggested by a flag has been temporarily aborted.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

