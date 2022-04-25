HLSCC meeting: Pakistan, Turkey working towards inking several deals

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkey are likely to sign a number of new agreements at a meeting of High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) to be co-chaired by Prime Minister of Pakistan and Turkish President, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The dates of HLSCC meeting are being finalized by both countries.

In this regard an inter-ministerial meeting was held in Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss preparation for the meeting. Different Ministries shared the following during the meeting: (i) updated status vis-à-vis MoUs ready for signature (with respect to finalization of codal formalities;(ii) updated status of MoUs/ agreements under consideration;(iii) agreed minutes of JWGs meetings; and(iv) fresh proposal(s), if any.

The following draft agreements with text agreed by both sides are as follows: (i) cooperation agreement in the field of water. Final concurrence of both sides on draft text has been received; (ii) draft cooperation protocol in the field of Public Debt Management. Draft text agreed by both sides and ready for signature; (iii) protocol on Training and Cooperation in the field of Military Health.

Turkish side has concurred to the revised draft sent by Pakistan. Final concurrence from Pakistani side is being furnished; (iv) technical cooperation protocol between the Ministry of Treasury and Finance and Pakistani counterpart (Credit Guarantee Company). Pakistan and Turkey conveyed their readiness to sign the draft protocol on April 28, 2021 and July 12, 2021, respectively; (v) MoU between the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change of Turkey and the Ministry of Housing of Pakistan on Cooperation in the Field of Housing. Concurrence of the Pakistan side shared with the MoFA on June 8, 2021. (GAGY) From Pakistan side approval of the Cabinet has been received on April 8, 2022.

Final concurrence of the Turkish side may be shared; (vi) MoU between the Presidency of Strategy and Budget Presidency of Turkey and Public Private Partnership Authority of Pakistan. This has been agreed by both sides in a virtual meeting held on June 15, 2021.

Turkish side officially confirmed on July 7, 2021. Both sides are ready to sign this MoU; (vii) protocol to amend the agreement between Turkey and Pakistan on cooperation in the field of Hydrocarbons. The Pakistan side agreed to the rearranged addendum (proposed by Turkish side).

The same was conveyed to Turkish side on November 8, 2021. After the rearranged addendum, Turkish side may share final draft of the Protocol along with final concurrence; (viii) Framework for Knowledge Sharing Program” between Pakistan and Turkey. Concurrence from the Turkish side received on 07 July 2021; (ix) MoU on Technical Cooperation in Highway, Engineering between the Ministry of Transport of Turkey and the Ministry of Communications of Pakistan. Pakistan side has completed all codal formalities and approval of the Federal Cabinet, the MoU is ready for signature from Pakistan side.

Copy of finalized MoU shared with MoFA on November 02, 2021; (x) MoU between Export Credit Bank of Turkey and Export Import Bank of Pakistan. One of the 6 MoUs negotiated under JWG on Banking and Finance. Concurrence from Pakistan side is being processed. Final concurrence of the Turkish side may also be shared.

According to the sources ten proposed agreed MoUs/ agreements are pending with Turkish side some of which are as follows: (i) draft MoU between Pakistan and Turkey on Enhancement of Maritime Cooperation and Exchange of Information between Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Turkish Coast Guard (TURCG); (ii) Currency Swap Agreement (CSA) between the Central Banks of both countries; (iii) draft MOU between Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and concerned Turkish authority for cooperation in peaceful use of nuclear science and technology under the aegis of IAEA; (iv) draft MoU between the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) and the Turkish Nuclear Regulatory Authority (TNRA) on the Exchange of Information and cooperation in Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection Matters facilitated by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA); (v) draft MoU on Technical Cooperation in the field of Health and Pharmaceuticals between Ministry of Health of the Government of Turkey and Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination; (vi) Logistic Cooperation between Governments of Pakistan and Turkey in Military Fields of Training, Technique and Science; and (vii) cooperation in E-Commerce under the signed MOU between Pakistan Post and Turkish Post.

Some pacts pending with Pakistan are as follows: (i) draft cooperation in the field of Education between the Government of the Republic of Turkey and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan (proposed by Turkish side for Embassy Assisted Schools); (ii) MoU on consumers’ protection and market surveillance between Turkey and Pakistan. MoFA sent the MoU to the Competition Commission of Pakistan on March 11, 2022. The same MoU was shared with the Ministry of Finance on March 29, 2021. Reminder was sent on April 19, 2022 to Ministry of Finance Pending on Pakistan side; (iii) Air Services Agreement between Pakistan and Turkey.

Turkish side’s views on the proposed draft by Pakistan, were shared with Pakistan MoFA on February 18, 2021, Aviation Division on November 10, 2021 informed that the Division is in process of reviewing the agreement with all countries and Pakistan standard draft ASA is being revised which would be shared with MoFA upon finalization; (iv) protocol between Pakistan and Turkey Concerning Exchange of Information in combating international terrorism and organized crime. The Pakistan MoFA sent the revised draft to the Ministry of Interior, Pakistan on June 30, 2020 with reminder sent on February 03, 2021, response awaited; (v) MoU between the National Institute of Banking and Finance (Guarantee) limited (NIBAF), Pakistan and Istanbul School of Central Banking Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey; (vi) draft MoU the Establishment of Legal Metrology Infrastructure, shared by Ministry of Science & Technology of Pakistan for collaboration between Tubitak National Metrology Institute (UME) and National Physical and Standards Laboratory (NPSL). Revised draft received from the Turkish side and shared with Pakistan MoFA on July 12, 2021.

