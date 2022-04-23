Speakers at webinar underscore need for boosting Pak-Turkish trade

KARACHI: TDAP in collaboration with FPCCI and LCCI hosted a webinar to explore trade potentials with Turkey, Consul General of Pakistan in Turkey, Bilal Khan Pasha gave a detailed presentation about the potential and emerging sectors of trade.

He deliberated upon the Turkish import regime, trends of export to Turkey ,opportunities and challenges for Pakistani businesses.

More than 100 companies participated in the webinar, Chambers of Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal and Mandibahudin also participated in the forum.

The esteemed chambers acknowledge the efforts of TDAP in increasing the connectivity and accessibility of trade promotion wings for the business community. The webinar contained a detailed questions and answer sessions where the honorable Consul General addressed the queries of the business community in a comprehensive manner. The webinar has further generated interest among audiences to learn about the scope of IT, logistics and food item exports to Turkey.

