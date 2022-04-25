Railways announces 30pc cut in some train fares

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has announced a 30 percent discount on tickets for some trains to facilitate the passengers during three days of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to the Pakistan Railways, in the private sector, the fares of Thal Express which runs from Rawalpindi to Multan have been reduced. The reduction in the train fares has been implemented as usual, including the days of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The management of Sir Syed Express which runs between Rawalpindi and Karachi has announced a reduction in fares for Eid. The tickets for May 2 will be reduced by 40 percent for one day.