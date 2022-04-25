ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,856
10524hr
Sindh
576,739
Punjab
505,963
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,175
KPK
219,448
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Railways announces 30pc cut in some train fares

APP 25 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has announced a 30 percent discount on tickets for some trains to facilitate the passengers during three days of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to the Pakistan Railways, in the private sector, the fares of Thal Express which runs from Rawalpindi to Multan have been reduced. The reduction in the train fares has been implemented as usual, including the days of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The management of Sir Syed Express which runs between Rawalpindi and Karachi has announced a reduction in fares for Eid. The tickets for May 2 will be reduced by 40 percent for one day.

Pakistan Railways Eidul Fitr train fares

Comments

1000 characters

Railways announces 30pc cut in some train fares

PM irked by power load-shedding

Govt, IMF reach new agreement?

Power sector: Miftah has not made it clear which type of subsidy he intends to cut

Cabinet likely to be briefed by FBR chairman

KE says situation improving

HLSCC meeting: Pakistan, Turkey working towards inking several deals

‘Foreign conspiracy’: Chomsky rejects Imran’s narrative

Israel says committed to status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque

PM sends letter to Putin for boosting ties

Election of chief minister Punjab: President receives report from Punjab governor

Read more stories