ATP chief concerned at deepening sense of deprivation among Baloch

Recorder Report 25 Apr, 2022

PESHAWAR: Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Chairman has expressed grave concern over growing sense of deprivations among people of Balochistan and demanded to give priority to locals in Gwadar port and Reko Diq projects.

The ATP chief emphasised law and order issue should also be resolved on priority basis in the province, expressing hope that Balochistan will be proved as game changer for whole country.

Similarly, he said that the execution of CPEC projects should be completed without any further delay that would resolve major economic issues.

Shah asserted that all institutions should jointly formulate a combined strategy for economy, defence and progress.

The ATP chairman has instructed the organisations in Balochistan to become a voice for amicable resolution of public issues. He vowed they will move forward Balochistan on priority basis.

While reacting to Prime Minister’s visit to Balochistan, he said that Balochistan is blessed with abundance of natural resources; however, he blamed the rulers, who are enjoying luxurious and extravagant lifestyle, for depriving the people of the province.

Talking to a group of reporters here on Sunday, Faiq held both federal and provincial governments responsible for growing sense of deprivation in the people of Balochistan.

Shah gave a loud and clear message to the rulers that people will hold them strictly accountable for not bringing competent people up.

The party of PM Shehbaz Sharif has remained in power since 1985, what have they done for Balochistan? he asked.

He noticed the underprivileged Balochistan province is confronted with countless issues relating to education, health, jobs and communication/ transport sector.

On the other hand, he observed that Balochistan, which is blessed with ‘God-gifted’ natural resources, has fallen prey to the landlords and negligence of the federal government.

Shah said the previous governments committed unjust acts with the Reko Diq project.

Slackness was committed in timely completion of the gas and Gwadar port project, he noted.

Presently, he observed people of Balochistan have been deprived of basic amenities, blaming the rulers for increasing a sense of deprivation and backwardness in the marginalised province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

