Pakistan

PTI files petition against ECP

NNI 24 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court seeking an order against the Election Commission of Pakistan while accusing it of partiality in the foreign funding case against the PTI.

The PTI on Saturday resorted to Islamabad High Court against the conduct of Election Commission alleging it bias.

In its petition, the PTI stated that the ECP was showing bias while conducting proceedings against the party in foreign funding case. It alleged that unlike PTI case, the ECP was not conducting scrutiny of accounts of 17 other political parties.

Keeping in view ‘partiality being shown by the ECP’, the PTI is an affected party, the petition added while pleading with the court to order the commission that it should direct the State Bank of Pakistan to investigate the accounts of 17 political parties.

And after getting a report about political parties’ accounts, the Election Commission should make this information public, the petition added.

The court was implored that the ECP be directed to decide cases against 17 political parties within a month while hearing them on a daily basis.

The petition was filed by lawyers Anwar Mansoor Khan and Shah Khawar on behalf of PTI leader Amir Kiyani.

The respondents included ECP, PML-N, PPP, MQM, Jamaat-e-Islami, Awami Muslim League, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), BNP, PTI and others.

IHC PTI ECP foreign funding case PTI files petition against ECP

