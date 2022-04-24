Partial solar eclipse to be observed next week

KARACHI: Some parts of the world are likely to see the year’s first partial solar eclipse midnight between April 30 and May 1, 2022, the Met Office said on Saturday. However, the astronomical event will not be visible from Pakistan but South America, parts of Antarctica, Pacific and Atlantic Oceans will observe it on the changing date between April 30 and May 01.

The partial solar eclipse will begin at 11:45 pm as per the Pakistan Standard Time on April 30 (Saturday). It will reach its maximum scale at 1:42 am on May 1 (Sunday) and will end at 3:38 am.

In the next 24 hours: hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

However, rain, wind, thunderstorm is likely in upper Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Potohar region.

Over the past 24 hours: weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the country.

Maximum temperature was recorded in Shaheed Benazirabad 44 degrees Celsius, Mithi, Chhor and Dadu 43, each.

Rain with wind, thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Potohar region.

Kakul received 11 mm of rainfall, Malamjabba and Upper Dir 9 mm, each, Muzaffarabad Airport 6 mm and Bagrote 4 mm.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country”, the Met said.

