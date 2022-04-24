Power outages badly affecting businesses, says PDP chief

KARACHI: Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) chairman Altaf Shakoor while expressing concern over power load shedding during the holy month of Ramazan has urged the government to overcome fuel crisis and end power outages immediately.

He said load shedding has not only affected households but also marred small businesses, shopkeepers, traders and artisans.

Altaf Shakoor said that the government must procure LNG and other fuels to run power plants smoothly. He said it is the job of policymakers to ensure sustainable fuel supply in the country for smooth power generation. He said the circular debt in energy sector is very high and it is sagging our already faltering economy. He asked the government to take serious steps to resolve this serious issue.

PDP chairman said that industrial production has virtually come to standstill due to fuel shortage and power load shedding.

He said growing inefficiency and line losses of Discos are increasing bills of electricity in summers, but the Nepra has failed to perform its regulatory role in a true spirit. He said there is no one to take care of the interests of electricity consumers who are being looted with both hands.

Altaf Shakoor demanded urgent and revolutionary steps to check power outages on immediate basis.

He said the government should waive off all taxes from solar and alternative energy equipment to promote cheap, clean renewable energy to give some relief to Pakistani power consumers.

He hoped that the new government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would take required steps in a true sense of urgency to overcome lingering load shedding of electricity across the country, especially in Karachi.

