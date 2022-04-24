ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
‘World Immunization Week’ in Khyber district begins today

Recorder Report 24 Apr, 2022

PESHAWAR: Like elsewhere in the World, Immunization week from April 24 to April 30, 2022 will be celebrated in Khyber with its core message that Immunization of every child is vital to prevent diseases and protect life.

World Immunization Week, celebrated in the last week of April, aims to highlight the collective action needed and to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against disease.

In this connection arrangements have been finalized in all union councils of district Khyber to administer vaccines to children below two years.

In a press statement issued by district administration stated that the campaign will also be carried out in remote areas like Tora Vela, Karmna etc. where the mobile vaccination teams have specialized to vaccinate the children in door to door vaccination drive.

The administrative official urged the parents to administer vaccines to their children through mobile teams or take them to the nearest health centre in a week-long vaccination campaign to protect their children from fatal diseases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) works with countries across the globe to raise awareness of the value of vaccines and immunization and ensures that governments obtain the necessary guidance and technical support to implement high-quality immunization programs.

It is to be stated that Marburg ranked first in terms of the fatality rate with 80 percent among the ten major virus outbreaks in the last 50 years. In comparison, the recent coronavirus, originating from the Chinese city of Wuhan, had an estimated fatality rate of 2.2 percent as of January 31, 2020.

