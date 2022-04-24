Motiwala underscores need for portraying country’s positive image abroad

KARACHI: Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) & former President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Zubair Motiwala has urged the diplomatic community to portray the positive image of Pakistan.

He said the challenges currently being faced by the country were not new and similar situations had also been witnessed in the past but Pakistan has always succeeded in overcoming such political and economic crises from time to time, which will happen again and the country will return to the path of progress and prosperity.

“Pakistan is undoubtedly passing through a very critical juncture and it is facing a lot of challenges but keeping in view the overall resilience of the nation, we will be able to overcome all the crises and challenges”, he added while speaking at an Iftar-dinner Reception hosted in honour of Karachi-based diplomats.

Zubair Motiwala was of the opinion that as the political turmoil was over and elections will be held soon while a new democratic government was also in place; hence, most of the economic challenges in terms of current account deficit, trade account deficit, depreciating rupee against dollar and other issues will be resolved soon.

“Despite economic crises, the overall situation in Pakistan is much better as law and order was not an issue anymore while the people are very friendly and peaceful. Karachi and Pakistan are blessed with beautiful places which need to be positively portrayed and effectively highlighted by the diplomatic community as an obligation”, he said, adding that the Karachi Chamber will always be available to fully assist and provide information wherever required to all the friends from diplomatic community.

He also advised the diplomatic community to visit Karachi Chamber more frequently and have regular interactions which would result in further strengthening trade, investment and economic ties.

President KCCI Muhammad Idrees, while warmly welcoming the diplomats, stressed that the commercial sections of all the Consulates in Karachi must join hands with KCCI and work closely to enhance trade and investment ties of Pakistan with their respective countries. These commercial sections of friendly countries must play a more proactive role by bridging the exporters and importers of both the countries.

He also invited diplomats of friendly countries to participate in Karachi Chamber’s My Karachi – Oasis of Harmony Exhibition which was scheduled to be organized on 13th, 14th & 15th May 2022 at Karachi Expo Centre which would provide an excellent opportunity to businessmen for B2B meetings and also one window facility for trade, besides allowing spot sales to exhibitors.

Vice Chairman BMG Jawed Bilwani, General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil, Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Naqi, Vice President Qazi Zahid Hussain, Former Presidents, Managing Committee Members, representatives of industrial town associations and a large number of BMGians attended the reception. Diplomats from Indonesia, Turkey, Iran, Bangladesh, China, Japan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Korea and Russia were also present on the occasion.

