ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Dozens wounded in clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque compound

AFP 23 Apr, 2022

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israeli police clashed with Palestinian protesters on Friday in the latest violence at Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound, as the United Nations voiced deep concern at spiralling unrest.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that 57 people were wounded, including 14 Palestinians taken to hospital, one of them in a serious condition, after police stormed the compound in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem’s Old City.

The clashes come after a month of deadly violence.

The violence has sparked international fears of conflict, one year on since similar unrest led to an 11-day war between Israel and militants in Gaza.

This week, Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip have fired rockets at Israel, which has responded by sending warplanes to strike the blockaded and impoverished territory.

“We are deeply concerned by the escalating violence in the occupied Palestinian territory and Israel over the past month,” said Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Israeli police said Palestinians began hurling stones before dawn Friday towards the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray.

“Police forces used crowd dispersal means in order to stop the violence,” said a statement, adding that one officer was wounded.

Police fired tear gas and rubber-tipped bullets at stone-throwing Palestinian youths, and later used drones to spray tear gas from the air, an AFP photographer said.

After midday prayers, some worshippers chanted “incitement” and tried to damage a security post, police said.

More than 200 people, mostly Palestinians, have been hurt in clashes in and around Al-Aqsa in the past week.

Palestinians have been outraged by massive Israeli police deployment and repeated visits by Jews to the holy site.

By long-standing convention, Jews are allowed to visit under certain conditions but are not allowed to pray there.

Palestinian worshipper Alaa al-Haddad said Israel was restricting access to Al-Aqsa, and that this had created “tensions that lead to clashes”, with hundreds of people arrested in recent days.

“It’s all because the occupation forces are regularly storming the holy Al-Aqsa mosque,” Haddad said.

Israeli police Al Aqsa Mosque Palestinian Red Crescent

Comments

1000 characters

Dozens wounded in clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque compound

Steel sector: FBR decides to apply track-and-trace system

LNG deal: Talks with KSA expected during PM’s visit

UK, India seal defence deals, free trade likely by Oct

Punjab seeks Power Division’s help for signing of EPAs

Mosque blast kills 33 in Afghanistan

US launches $23.5m power project

BNP-M’s Notezai ‘allocated’ ministry

Shujaat’s son Salik made CPEC Authority chief

Punjab CM-elect: President asked to appoint representative for administrating oath

President administers oath to four new cabinet members

Read more stories