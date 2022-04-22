Former PCB CEO Wasim Khan appointed ICC’s GM of Cricket

Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Khan has been appointed as ICC General Manager – Cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday.

Khan takes over as General Manager from Geoff Allardice, who had been served in the position for eight years before his recent promotion to ICC's Chief Executing Officer.

Khan previously served as Chief Executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Leicestershire County Cricket Club and Chance to Shine and will take over the function of General Manager from next month.

On his appointment, he said, “I am honoured to be joining the ICC, I can’t wait to get started and work in partnership with our Members to strengthen and grow our sport. I’m particularly excited by the ICC’s commitment to the growth of the women’s game.”

“We were lucky enough to host a number of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup matches at Leicestershire in 2017 which was such a significant moment in the history of the game. I look forward to playing my part in really accelerating that growth over the next decade.”

Allardice, the outgoing GM, said: “I am delighted to welcome Wasim to the ICC. He brings an in-depth knowledge of our sport and its stakeholders and his firsthand experience of the international cricket landscape will be of enormous benefit as we implement the ICC global growth strategy and move forward into a new events cycle.”