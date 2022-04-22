ANL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.42%)
coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Tariq Fatemi: PM withdraws foreign affairs portfolio

Recorder Report 22 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday withdrew appointment of Tariq Fatemi as his Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs, a day after he was notified as his special assistant.

According to a notification of the Cabinet Division, Fatemi was de-notified as Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs and he was appointed as Minister of State.

Tariq Fatemi made SAPM

“In partial modification of this Division’s earlier notification of even number dated 20th April 2022, the prime minister, in terms of rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business, 1973, read with serial number 1A of Schedule V-A of the said Rules, has been pleased to withdraw the portfolio of “Foreign Affairs” from Syed Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, and grant the status of Minister of State,” read the notification of the Cabinet Division, issued here Thursday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi foreign affairs portfolio

