PM orders probe into fire incidents in Dadu villages

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday directed the authorities concerned to hold a complete probe into the fire incident which had engulfed two villages in Dadu districts of Sindh.

The prime minister, who was presented an initial report on the tragedy, also vowed to take strict against if anyone found to have shown negligence in dispensation of the duties.

On the prime minister’s directives, an amount of Rs 10 million was released for the heirs of the deceased as well as those injured in the incident.

The prime minister instructed the district government to extend all possible support till rehabilitation of the victim families.

The whole nation shared the grief of the families which had lost their dear ones, he said, and called for no laxity in the treatment of the injured people.