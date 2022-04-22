ANL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.42%)
ASC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.73%)
ASL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
AVN 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
CNERGY 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.1%)
FFL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.98%)
FNEL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
GGGL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
GGL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GTECH 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PACE 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (7.25%)
PTC 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.27%)
TELE 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.8%)
TPL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.27%)
TPLP 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
TREET 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TRG 83.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.06%)
WAVES 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.25%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
BR100 4,608 Decreased By -13.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,051 Decreased By -134.8 (-0.78%)
KSE100 45,653 Decreased By -290.5 (-0.63%)
KSE30 17,570 Decreased By -120.2 (-0.68%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tech shares help Japan’s Nikkei post highest close in more than 2 weeks

Reuters 22 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei rose on Thursday to its highest close in more than two weeks, driven by technology heavyweights, as US futures advanced and after longer dated US treasury yields tumbled overnight.

The Nikkei share average ended 1.23% higher at 27,553.06, its highest close since April 5. The broader Topix gained 0.67% to 1,928.00. Both indexes rose for the third straight session.

A market participant from a Japanese brokerage said the Nikkei’s gains were capped as investors awaited corporate earnings and currency moves weighed on risk appetite.

The dollar added 0.34% to 128.305 yen, after soaring to a two-decade high of 129.430 on Wednesday as the Bank of Japan stepped in to the bond market for the third time in three months to defend its zero-percent yield target, drawing a stark contrast with the Fed’s increasingly hawkish posture.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 3.54% and was the biggest boost to the Nikkei and the Topix, after its global peer ASML Holding NV beat earnings forecasts.

Air conditioner maker Daikin Industries climbed 2.79% and game and camera maker Sony Group gained 1.49%.

Canon fell 2.18% even after a report said the office equipment and camera maker lifted its annual net profit forecast.

Utility Tokyo Electric Power Holdings was the biggest loser on the Nikkei, falling 4.29%.

There were 149 advancers on the Nikkei index against 69 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board was 1.08 billion, compared to the average of 1.31 billion in the past 30 days.

Bank of Japan US Treasury yields Nikkei share Dollar Tech shares

Comments

1000 characters

Tech shares help Japan’s Nikkei post highest close in more than 2 weeks

Federal, provincial govts: At source deduction of Rs 111 billion power dues under study

PSDP-funded projects: Finance Division revises pay package of staff upward

Development projects: Govt to start third-party inspection system

Fresh elections: IK steps up pressure on ‘those who committed the mistake’

NEECA transferred to Ministry of S&T

May delivery: PLL receives lowest bids from TEGP for LNG cargoes

US lawmaker makes rare visit of AJK

Payment demanded to buy coal: CPHGC warns Nepra of closure of power complex

UK signals visa flexibility with India to win trade deal

Companies having Afghan nationals: SECP waives security clearance condition

Read more stories