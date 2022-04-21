ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
Shehbaz for defeating ‘poisonous propaganda’

Recorder Report 21 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the “poisonous propaganda” has to be defeated with the truth and exposing the corruption of the previous government of the last three and a half years. Addressing the first meeting of the federal cabinet on Wednesday, he said the present government came to power as a result of a constitutional way of no-confidence motion.

He said he considered the cabinet as a “war cabinet” which would be fighting against poverty, inflation, and all the difficulties in which the previous government failed miserably. “There are great challenges of load shedding because of non-availability of fuel.”

PM Shehbaz's new federal cabinet takes oath

He said if there was a challenge there was also an opportunity but the cabinet had to work passionately to turn the tide. The country is burdened with debt and issues have to be resolved.

He also gave the example of Germany and Japan who achieved development despite all odds.

The prime minister said “the guidance of the holy Qur’an and the life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a beacon and the life of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam is also bright examples for the present government.”

Shehbaz said that what had happened to this country in the last four and a half years was unbelievable, such “fascism, cruelty, and oppression” in developed countries was unimaginable.

He told the cabinet that all the institutions including the bureaucracy were facing great difficulties and “now they will get encouragement from you, in this way you will see that you will turn the grief of the people of Pakistan into happiness, but it will not happen with a magic wand, hard work is a prerequisite.”

