Gold prices almost unchanged

KARACHI: Gold prices on Wednesday remained almost unchanged on the local market, traders said.

The precious metal was selling for Rs 133,150 per tola, down by Rs 150 and Rs 114,155 per 10 grams, down by Rs 128.

On the global market, gold prices were quoted for $ 1954 per ounce.

Silver was traded for Rs 1,520 per tola and Rs 1,303.15 per tola, traders said.

