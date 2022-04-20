ANL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.61%)
US natgas futures scale 13-year peak on cold forecast

Reuters 20 Apr, 2022

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures jumped more than 10% to their highest level in more than 13 years on Monday on expectations of colder weather likely to boost demand.

Front-month gas futures were up 6.5% at $7.776 per million British thermal units at 01:28 p.m. EDT (1728 GMT), having earlier hit their highest since September 2008.

“The acceleration higher is mainly due to some late winter weather, low storage levels, higher demand for LNG shown by exports and some industrial demand,” said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial Inc.

“Going forward, the industry will want to see what are the levels of storage injections as the season progresses and if there will be a supply response to these higher prices.”

Data provider Refinitiv estimated 156 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 US states, higher than the 30-year norm of 129 HDDs for this time of year.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day’s average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

“A larger expansion (in deficit) appears on tap ... given this week’s unusually cold patterns across the mid-continent region,” advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

“This dynamic of deficit expansion driven by an unusually cold April is combining with continued strong export demand toward Europe in increasing the market’s upside possibilities.”

