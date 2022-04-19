Election of Punjab chief minister: PTI accuses PML-N of bringing police and hooligans in PA

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab Information Secretary Musarat Jamshed Cheema has accused the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of bringing the police and hooligans into the House during the Punjab chief minister’s election.

While addressing a press conference on Monday, she said that they saw the worst incident of violence in the parliament in Pakistan’s history, adding that the PML-N only believes in violating the Constitution and hooliganism. “During the violence in the House, our senior female legislators were injured while Farah Agha from Rawalpindi was pushed by the police. However, our females gallantly fought the ‘Gullu Butts’ of the N-League. We will take the matter to the courts,” she added.

She told the media that the N-League orchestrated the whole incident and added that Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari betrayed his office. “The PTI female legislators did approach the speaker’s dice, but the attack on Mazari started after the female legislators were manhandled,” she added.

Cheema observed that if a corrupt mafia is imposed then the people will react and resort to street agitation; “do we want a bloody revolution in the country”. Meanwhile, PTI Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood chaired a meeting that was attended by party leaders, stakeholders and party ticket-holders and discussed matters relating to the April 21 public rally in Lahore. Raja Yasir Humayun, Musarat Jamshed Cheema, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Dr Murad Ras, Humayun Akhtar Khan, Zubair Khan Niazi, Maher Wajid Azeem, Senator Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry and others were also present in the meeting.

While addressing the meeting, Mahmood said that the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan will be historic and will be bigger than the rallies that took place in Peshawar and Karachi. “The Lahore jalsa will change the course of politics in the country,” he added. He accused the PML-N of taking down the banners and flags of PTI and resorting to foul tactics. “If they tried to obstruct our public rally, we will retaliate,” he warned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022