KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Bank Al Habib Limited 19-Apr-22 12:00 Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 19-Apr-22 10:00 First Al-Noor Modaraba 19-Apr-22 11:00 IBL Healthcare Limited 19-Apr-22 14:30 Engro Fertilizers L imited 19-Apr-22 10:30 Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd 19-Apr-22 20:00 Pakistan International Container Terminal Ltd 19-Apr-22 13:00 Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd 19-Apr-22 15:30 Citi Pharma Limited 19-Apr-22 14:30 United Brands Limited 19-Apr-22 11:00 Descon Oxychem Limited 20-Apr-22 14:30 Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd 20-Apr-22 11:00 Nimir Resins Limited 20-Apr-22 11:30 Habib Bank Limited 20-Apr-22 10:00 Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 20-Apr-22 15:30 Din Textile Mills Ltd 20-Apr-22 10:30 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd (Open end) 20-Apr-22 11:00 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd 20-Apr-22 11:00 Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 20-Apr-22 12:00 Allied Bank Limited 20-Apr-22 11:00 Shell Pakistan Limited 20-Apr-22 12:00 Askari Bank Limited 20-Apr-22 10:00 FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd 20-Apr-22 11:00 United Bank Limited 20-Apr-22 10:00 Nestle Pakistan Limited 21-Apr-22 09:00 Ibrahim Fibres Limited 21-Apr-22 14:30 Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd 21-Apr-22 16:30 Attock Refinery Limited 21-Apr-22 12:30 Emco Industries Ltd 21-Apr-22 11:00 The Bank of Punjab 21-Apr-22 14:00 National Refinery Limited 21-Apr-22 10:30 Fauji Foods Limited 21-Apr-22 10:00 International Steels Ltd 21-Apr-22 10:30 Attock Petroleum Limited 21-Apr-22 11:30 Pakistan Oilfields Ltd 21-Apr-22 14:00 Security Papers Limited 21-Apr-22 10:00 Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd 21-Apr-22 14:00 Habib Metro Modaraba 21-Apr-22 12:30 Ittehad Chemicals Ltd 21-Apr-22 11:00 Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 21-Apr-22 11:00 First Habib Modaraba 21-Apr-22 11:30 Engro Corporation Ltd 21-Apr-22 09:30 KASB Modaraba 21-Apr-22 11:30 Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Ltd 21-Apr-22 14:00 Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Ltd 21-Apr-22 12:30 Amreli Steels Limited 21-Apr-22 11:00 Gatron (industries) Ltd 21-Apr-22 14:30 Pakistan Refinery Ltd 21-Apr-22 09:00 Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd 21-Apr-22 17:00 Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 21-Apr-22 15:00 BIPL Securities Limited 21-Apr-22 12:00 First Prudential Modaraba 21-Apr-22 12:30 First Pak Modaraba 21-Apr-22 12:00 Awwal Modaraba 21-Apr-22 11:00 Faysal Asset Management Ltd-Open end 22-Apr-22 14:30 Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited 22-Apr-22 14:30 Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd 22-Apr-22 11:45 Bestway Cement Limited 22-Apr-22 14:30 Airlink Communication Ltd 22-Apr-22 16:30 Gammon Pakistan Ltd 22-Apr-22 11:00 Popular Islamic Modaraba 22-Apr-22 10:00 Invest Capital Investment Bank Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:30 Ecopack Limited 22-Apr-22 10:00 Biafo Industries Limited 22-Apr-22 11:00 PICIC Insurance L imited 22-Apr-22 11:00 Crescent Star Insurance L td 22-Apr-22 11:00 TPL Properties L imited 22-Apr-22 11:00 Nishat Power Limited 22-Apr-22 10:30 Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd 22-Apr-22 11:00 GlaxoSmithK line Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Ltd 22-Apr-22 12:30 Ismail Industries Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:30 Pak Datacom Limited 22-Apr-22 10:00 Macter International Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:00 Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited 22-Apr-22 14:00 Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 22-Apr-22 15:00 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:30 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:00 National Foods Limited 22-Apr-22 11:00 Tri-Pack Films Limited 25-Apr-22 14:00 Calcorp Limited 25-Apr-22 14:00 Meezan Bank Limited 25-Apr-22 12:00 The Organic Meat Company L td 25-Apr-22 15:00 Cherat Cement Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00 Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 14:00 D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00 Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:15 OLP Financial Services Pakistan Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00 Cherat Packaging Ltd 26-Apr-22 13:30 Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00 International Industries Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:30 Hafiz L imited 26-Apr-22 11:30 Olympia M Ills L imited 26-Apr-22 11:00 Buxly Paints Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00 Fauji Cement Company Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 26-Apr-22 14:30 Archroma Pakistan Ltd 27-Apr-22 10:45 Dynea Pakistan Ltd 27-Apr-22 14:30 Towellers Limited 27-Apr-22 11:00 Goodluck Industries Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00 Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:30 Pakistan Cables Limited 28-Apr-22 09:00 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 28-Apr-22 15:30 Otsuka Pakistan Limited 28-Apr-22 10:30 Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 12:00 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022