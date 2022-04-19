ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 19 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Bank Al Habib Limited                19-Apr-22      12:00
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd              19-Apr-22      10:00
First Al-Noor Modaraba               19-Apr-22      11:00
IBL Healthcare Limited               19-Apr-22      14:30
Engro Fertilizers L imited           19-Apr-22      10:30
Rafhan Maize Products 
Company Ltd                          19-Apr-22      20:00
Pakistan International 
Container Terminal Ltd               19-Apr-22      13:00
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd        19-Apr-22      15:30
Citi Pharma Limited                  19-Apr-22      14:30
United Brands Limited                19-Apr-22      11:00
Descon Oxychem Limited               20-Apr-22      14:30
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd          20-Apr-22      11:00
Nimir Resins Limited                 20-Apr-22      11:30
Habib Bank Limited                   20-Apr-22      10:00
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd           20-Apr-22      15:30
Din Textile Mills Ltd                20-Apr-22      10:30
MCB-Arif Habib Savings & 
Investments Ltd (Open end)           20-Apr-22      11:00
MCB-Arif Habib Savings 
& Investments Ltd                    20-Apr-22      11:00
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd         20-Apr-22      12:00
Allied Bank Limited                  20-Apr-22      11:00
Shell Pakistan Limited               20-Apr-22      12:00
Askari Bank Limited                  20-Apr-22      10:00
FrieslandCampina Engro 
Pakistan Ltd                         20-Apr-22      11:00
United Bank Limited                  20-Apr-22      10:00
Nestle Pakistan Limited              21-Apr-22      09:00
Ibrahim Fibres Limited               21-Apr-22      14:30
Century Paper & Board 
Mills Ltd                            21-Apr-22      16:30
Attock Refinery Limited              21-Apr-22      12:30
Emco Industries Ltd                  21-Apr-22      11:00
The Bank of Punjab                   21-Apr-22      14:00
National Refinery Limited            21-Apr-22      10:30
Fauji Foods Limited                  21-Apr-22      10:00
International Steels Ltd             21-Apr-22      10:30
Attock Petroleum Limited             21-Apr-22      11:30
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd               21-Apr-22      14:00
Security Papers Limited              21-Apr-22      10:00
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd         21-Apr-22      14:00
Habib Metro Modaraba                 21-Apr-22      12:30
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd                21-Apr-22      11:00
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd           21-Apr-22      11:00
First Habib Modaraba                 21-Apr-22      11:30
Engro Corporation Ltd                21-Apr-22      09:30
KASB Modaraba                        21-Apr-22      11:30
Pakistan Aluminium 
Beverage Cans Ltd                    21-Apr-22      14:00
Janana De Malucho Textile 
Mills Ltd                            21-Apr-22      12:30
Amreli Steels Limited                21-Apr-22      11:00
Gatron (industries) Ltd              21-Apr-22      14:30
Pakistan Refinery Ltd                21-Apr-22      09:00
Synthetic Products 
Enterprises Ltd                      21-Apr-22      17:00
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd           21-Apr-22      15:00
BIPL Securities Limited              21-Apr-22      12:00
First Prudential Modaraba            21-Apr-22      12:30
First Pak Modaraba                   21-Apr-22      12:00
Awwal Modaraba                       21-Apr-22      11:00
Faysal Asset Management 
Ltd-Open end                         22-Apr-22      14:30
Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited           22-Apr-22      14:30
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd         22-Apr-22      11:45
Bestway Cement Limited               22-Apr-22      14:30
Airlink Communication Ltd            22-Apr-22      16:30
Gammon Pakistan Ltd                  22-Apr-22      11:00
Popular Islamic Modaraba             22-Apr-22      10:00
Invest Capital Investment 
Bank Ltd                             22-Apr-22      10:30
Ecopack Limited                      22-Apr-22      10:00
Biafo Industries Limited             22-Apr-22      11:00
PICIC Insurance L imited             22-Apr-22      11:00
Crescent Star Insurance L td         22-Apr-22      11:00
TPL Properties L imited              22-Apr-22      11:00
Nishat Power Limited                 22-Apr-22      10:30
Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd        22-Apr-22      11:00
GlaxoSmithK line Consumer 
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd              22-Apr-22      12:30
Ismail Industries Ltd                22-Apr-22      10:30
Pak Datacom Limited                  22-Apr-22      10:00
Macter International Ltd             22-Apr-22      10:00
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited      22-Apr-22      14:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd         22-Apr-22      15:00
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd       22-Apr-22      10:30
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd          22-Apr-22      10:00
National Foods Limited               22-Apr-22      11:00
Tri-Pack Films Limited               25-Apr-22      14:00
Calcorp Limited                      25-Apr-22      14:00
Meezan Bank Limited                  25-Apr-22      12:00
The Organic Meat Company L td        25-Apr-22      15:00
Cherat Cement Company Ltd            25-Apr-22      11:00
Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd         25-Apr-22      14:00
D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd         25-Apr-22      11:00
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd      26-Apr-22      12:15
OLP Financial Services 
Pakistan Ltd                         26-Apr-22      10:00
Cherat Packaging Ltd                 26-Apr-22      13:30
Dar-es-Salaam Textile 
Mills Limited                        26-Apr-22      11:00
International Industries Ltd         26-Apr-22      10:30
Hafiz L imited                       26-Apr-22      11:30
Olympia M Ills L imited              26-Apr-22      11:00
Buxly Paints Limited                 26-Apr-22      11:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd             26-Apr-22      10:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd          26-Apr-22      14:30
Archroma Pakistan Ltd                27-Apr-22      10:45
Dynea Pakistan Ltd                   27-Apr-22      14:30
Towellers Limited                    27-Apr-22      11:00
Goodluck Industries Ltd              28-Apr-22      11:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd           28-Apr-22      10:30
Pakistan Cables Limited              28-Apr-22      09:00
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd               28-Apr-22      15:30
Otsuka Pakistan Limited              28-Apr-22      10:30
Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber
 Company Ltd                         28-Apr-22      12:00
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

