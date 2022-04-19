Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
19 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Bank Al Habib Limited 19-Apr-22 12:00
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 19-Apr-22 10:00
First Al-Noor Modaraba 19-Apr-22 11:00
IBL Healthcare Limited 19-Apr-22 14:30
Engro Fertilizers L imited 19-Apr-22 10:30
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd 19-Apr-22 20:00
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Ltd 19-Apr-22 13:00
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd 19-Apr-22 15:30
Citi Pharma Limited 19-Apr-22 14:30
United Brands Limited 19-Apr-22 11:00
Descon Oxychem Limited 20-Apr-22 14:30
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd 20-Apr-22 11:00
Nimir Resins Limited 20-Apr-22 11:30
Habib Bank Limited 20-Apr-22 10:00
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 20-Apr-22 15:30
Din Textile Mills Ltd 20-Apr-22 10:30
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd (Open end) 20-Apr-22 11:00
MCB-Arif Habib Savings
& Investments Ltd 20-Apr-22 11:00
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 20-Apr-22 12:00
Allied Bank Limited 20-Apr-22 11:00
Shell Pakistan Limited 20-Apr-22 12:00
Askari Bank Limited 20-Apr-22 10:00
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd 20-Apr-22 11:00
United Bank Limited 20-Apr-22 10:00
Nestle Pakistan Limited 21-Apr-22 09:00
Ibrahim Fibres Limited 21-Apr-22 14:30
Century Paper & Board
Mills Ltd 21-Apr-22 16:30
Attock Refinery Limited 21-Apr-22 12:30
Emco Industries Ltd 21-Apr-22 11:00
The Bank of Punjab 21-Apr-22 14:00
National Refinery Limited 21-Apr-22 10:30
Fauji Foods Limited 21-Apr-22 10:00
International Steels Ltd 21-Apr-22 10:30
Attock Petroleum Limited 21-Apr-22 11:30
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd 21-Apr-22 14:00
Security Papers Limited 21-Apr-22 10:00
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd 21-Apr-22 14:00
Habib Metro Modaraba 21-Apr-22 12:30
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd 21-Apr-22 11:00
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 21-Apr-22 11:00
First Habib Modaraba 21-Apr-22 11:30
Engro Corporation Ltd 21-Apr-22 09:30
KASB Modaraba 21-Apr-22 11:30
Pakistan Aluminium
Beverage Cans Ltd 21-Apr-22 14:00
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Ltd 21-Apr-22 12:30
Amreli Steels Limited 21-Apr-22 11:00
Gatron (industries) Ltd 21-Apr-22 14:30
Pakistan Refinery Ltd 21-Apr-22 09:00
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd 21-Apr-22 17:00
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 21-Apr-22 15:00
BIPL Securities Limited 21-Apr-22 12:00
First Prudential Modaraba 21-Apr-22 12:30
First Pak Modaraba 21-Apr-22 12:00
Awwal Modaraba 21-Apr-22 11:00
Faysal Asset Management
Ltd-Open end 22-Apr-22 14:30
Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited 22-Apr-22 14:30
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd 22-Apr-22 11:45
Bestway Cement Limited 22-Apr-22 14:30
Airlink Communication Ltd 22-Apr-22 16:30
Gammon Pakistan Ltd 22-Apr-22 11:00
Popular Islamic Modaraba 22-Apr-22 10:00
Invest Capital Investment
Bank Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:30
Ecopack Limited 22-Apr-22 10:00
Biafo Industries Limited 22-Apr-22 11:00
PICIC Insurance L imited 22-Apr-22 11:00
Crescent Star Insurance L td 22-Apr-22 11:00
TPL Properties L imited 22-Apr-22 11:00
Nishat Power Limited 22-Apr-22 10:30
Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd 22-Apr-22 11:00
GlaxoSmithK line Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd 22-Apr-22 12:30
Ismail Industries Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:30
Pak Datacom Limited 22-Apr-22 10:00
Macter International Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:00
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited 22-Apr-22 14:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 22-Apr-22 15:00
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:30
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:00
National Foods Limited 22-Apr-22 11:00
Tri-Pack Films Limited 25-Apr-22 14:00
Calcorp Limited 25-Apr-22 14:00
Meezan Bank Limited 25-Apr-22 12:00
The Organic Meat Company L td 25-Apr-22 15:00
Cherat Cement Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00
Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 14:00
D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:15
OLP Financial Services
Pakistan Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00
Cherat Packaging Ltd 26-Apr-22 13:30
Dar-es-Salaam Textile
Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00
International Industries Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:30
Hafiz L imited 26-Apr-22 11:30
Olympia M Ills L imited 26-Apr-22 11:00
Buxly Paints Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 26-Apr-22 14:30
Archroma Pakistan Ltd 27-Apr-22 10:45
Dynea Pakistan Ltd 27-Apr-22 14:30
Towellers Limited 27-Apr-22 11:00
Goodluck Industries Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:30
Pakistan Cables Limited 28-Apr-22 09:00
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 28-Apr-22 15:30
Otsuka Pakistan Limited 28-Apr-22 10:30
Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber
Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 12:00
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments