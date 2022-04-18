ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance NBP (National Bank of Pakistan) 32.69 Increased By ▲ 2.16% WAVES (Waves Singer Pakistan Limited) 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.91%

NBP approves Rs1.5bn financing for Waves Singer's housing project

  • The project is being launched under the brand name 'Waves Enclave'
BR Web Desk 18 Apr, 2022

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has approved financing of Rs1,500 million for an "affordable housing project" being developed by Waves Singer Pakistan Limited.

“With a commitment of Rs1,500 million, NBP will be one of the largest financiers of the project,” read a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

Waves, which has been a prominent player in the home appliance market of Pakistan for almost 50 years, announced venturing into the real estate sector in 2020.

The company said it held a signing ceremony with NBP on the project and that the NBP is also the mandated lead advisor and arranger for the upcoming syndicated finance facility to further develop the project.

“This financing represents the active role NBP is playing to support the development of the real estate sector in Pakistan,” read the notice, adding that the financing will kickstart the development of the housing project.

Pakistan’s home appliances manufacturer enters into house building, real estate

The project is being launched under the brand name 'Waves Enclave' and will target the affordable housing segment of the market with an inventory of more than 1,000 apartments.

This will be located at the entrance of Lahore between Thokar Niaz Baig and Allama Iqbal Town on the main Orange Metro line. Waves is in the process of getting required approvals. A formal launch is expected in the later half of this year.

PSX NBP housing projects Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd

Comments

1000 characters

NBP approves Rs1.5bn financing for Waves Singer's housing project

Back to depreciation: Rupee falls 0.54% against US dollar

PM inaugurates Islamabad metro bus service

IHC rejects petition to stop Nawaz Sharif from obtaining diplomatic passport

Pakistan LNG Limited invites bids for six LNG cargoes

Oil slips on fears over slowing China demand

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas elected as AJK PM

India slams WHO over report claiming 4 million Covid deaths

FBR yet to implement some major reforms

Pakistan to restart talks with IMF

Read more stories