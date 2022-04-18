ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Pakistan

Pro-US statement of Imran another U-turn: PPP

INP 18 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Secretary General of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Nayyer Bukhari has said that PTI chairman Imran Khan by issuing the statement, “He is not against United States” has taken another U-turn.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he said that one who used to say that he will not give NRO to anyone was now forced to seek NRO in his every public gathering.

Nayyer Bukhari said that Imran Khan fears of being declared ineligible in foreign funding case therefore was trying to make Election Commission controversial. PTI during its tenure pressurized the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding foreign funding case, he alleged.

The PPP leader said that the foreign funding case was a strong case and a larger scandal against PTI. PPP stands by independent and autonomous election commission, he added.

