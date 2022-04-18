ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Pakistan

KP CM extends Easter felicitation to Christian community

Recorder Report 18 Apr, 2022

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has extended felicitation to Christian community of the country in general and KP in particular on Easter festivity.

In a felicitation message issued here on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that the festival of Easter gives the message of peace, affection, brotherhood and harmony. He said that all minorities in Pakistan are enjoying equal rights and our religion Islam teaches of granting equal rights to them. Similarly, he said that the constitution of Pakistan fully guarantees minorities to perform their worships and rituals and celebrate their festivals.

The chief minister said that minorities including Christian community have played vital role in our national development. He said that exemplary interfaith harmony is prevailing in the province and added that the provincial government fully shares their moment of festivities.

Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government is taking solid steps for the welfare, rights and provision of protection to the rights of all minorities in the province. He termed interfaith harmony inevitable for maintenance of durable peace.

Christian community KP CM Easter felicitation

