Man killed, 15 injured in Nushki clash

NUSHKI: At least one person was killed and 15 others injured in an armed clash between two rival groups here on Sunday, Levies sources said. According to details, armed men of two groups which were in business dispute traded fire near Ahmedwal railway crossing in Nushki.

In cross firing, one person Riaz Ahmed s/o Nasir Ahmed was killed while 15 others sustained bullet wounds. The injured were shifted to local hospital where three people were referred to Quetta due to critical condition. The Levies Force arrested four accused and further investigation in the incident was underway.