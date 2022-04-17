ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Pakistan

BAP, BNP leadership meets PM Shehbaz Sharif

BR Web Desk 17 Apr, 2022

Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Akhtar Mengal and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) parliamentary leader Khalid Magsi on Sunday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at his office, APP reported.

During the meeting, leaders of both parties congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on taking oath of the office of prime minister and expressed their resolve to work closely with the federal government for the socio-economic prosperity of the country.

Saudi crown prince congratulates PM Shehbaz Sharif

Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Rana Sanaullah, PML-N members of the National Assembly, were also present during the meeting.

The prime minister appreciated Akhtar Mengal, Khalid Magsi and their leaders for showing resolve to work collectively for strengthening of the democracy and public welfare.

