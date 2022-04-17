Saudi crown prince congratulates PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The crown prince warmly congratulated Shehbaz on his election as the prime minister of Pakistan, said a press release. The Prime Minister thanked the Crown Prince for the felicitations and expressed his resolve to work closely with the Kingdom to enhance and further strengthen bilateral relations between their two countries.

During the course of their most warm and friendly conversation, the Prime Minister paid rich tributes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman for achieving remarkable progress and development of the Kingdom, under their visionary leadership.

While recalling the fraternal and historic bonds between their two countries that has been the hallmark of their strategic relationship over the past seven decades, the Prime Minister reaffirmed his governments and his own commitment to further advance these relations to new heights.

The Prime Minister thanked Saudi Arabia for its historic and continued support and cooperation, both bilaterally as well as at international forums, while also assuring the Crown Prince that Pakistan would stand by the Kingdom at all times.

