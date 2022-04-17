More reshuffle in federal bureaucracy

ISLAMABAD: Establishment Division (ED) Saturday issued notification of transfer and posting in the federal bureaucracy. Grade 21 officer Aisha Humera Chaudhary has been posted as Additional Secretary IT Division. Prior to this Ayesha was working as Senior Joint Secretary Commerce Division.

Senior Joint Secretary Toaha Hussain Bugti, who is the Grade 21 officer, has been transferred and asked to report the Establishment Division. Additional Secretary Ali Sher Mahsud has also been transferred. The Grade 21 officer has now been posted as Additional Secretary Economic Affairs Division.

Additional Secretary Economic Affairs Division Zubair Asghar Qureshi has also been transferred, and posted as Additional Secretary National Food Security Division.