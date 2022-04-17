ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Zardari doesn’t think PPP will join federal cabinet

INP 17 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Saturday that he did not think PPP was going to join the federal cabinet.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Asif Zardari said his first priority would be to get his ‘friends’ adjusted in the cabinet. Although initially the PPP had conveyed to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and other allied parties that it was not interested in joining the federal cabinet, later; however, on the insistence of PML-N there were some signs that the party was considering changing its plan.

Even names of the PPP members short-listed for the purpose also started doing rounds on media. But Zardari’s latest statement seems against all such speculative reports.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has sought suggestions on upcoming local bodies’ elections in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan. Bilawal invited party ticket holders, and Central Executive Committee (CEC) members to give suggestions about awarding the tickets.

PPP divisional party presidents of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan have been directed to submit suggestions to party secretariat Islamabad.

In this regard, PPP leader Farhatullah Babar said that party tickets for the local bodies’ elections will be given through the provincial party, adding the PPP has also formally contacted the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

PPP Asif Ali Zardari Federal Cabinet PMLN

Comments

1000 characters

Zardari doesn’t think PPP will join federal cabinet

IK makes not so thinly veiled attack on judiciary

PM says closure of many power plants led to load-shedding

64 units of erstwhile Fata/Pata: FBR unveils import quota details

PM orders completion of Rawal Chowk Flyover project by Sept 1

Interference of elected representatives: Pesco seeks help of federal government

Anti-money laundering law: IHC explains a critical point through ruling

SBP unveils MPC meetings’ schedule for CY22

Kabul summons Pak ambassador: Pakistan serves demarche on Afghan chargé d’affaires

Taliban govt issues ‘warning’

Five Afghan children die in rocket attacks?

Read more stories