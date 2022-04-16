PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz elected Punjab chief minister

Hamza Shehbaz addresses Punjab Assembly after being elected chief minister

PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz was elected the new chief minister of Punjab on Saturday after a chaotic session inside the legislature caused a delay of more than five hours and saw Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari attacked, while PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was injured as well.

Hamza secured 197 votes while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominee Chaudhry Parvez Elahi boycotted the election.

Prior to the resumption of the session, PTI and PML-Q staged a walkout, following which the deputy speaker started the proceedings for voting.

One photo showed a bandage wrapped around Elahi's right forearm prior to the resumption of the session.

As soon as Mazari entered the assembly, he was attacked by members of the treasury benches. The members threw "lotas" at him and tried to encircle him. Mazari was then immediately shifted to his chamber by assembly guards.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Hamza Shehbaz are vying for the seat of Punjab CM.

In order to be elected as CM, a candidate would need at least 186 votes in the 371-member house. In the PA, the PTI has 183 lawmakers, PML-Q 10, PML-N 165, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) seven.

PTI announces Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab chief minister candidate

Five are independent and one belongs to Rah-i-Haq.

Ahead of the proceedings, Mazari, while talking to reporters, said that he will ensure fair and transparent elections are held, saying that there might be efforts to further delay the voting but he will not succumb to the pressure.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in an area up to 500 meters around the PA building, to prevent political party workers from gathering.

Strict action will be taken on blocking the Mall and any other road around the PA building.

On Friday, a division bench of the Lahore High Court had dismissed the petition of PML-Q leader Elahi and asked Mazari to conduct the election for the new CM Punjab in a transparent and impartial manner on April 16 (today).

The bench further directed the deputy speaker to facilitate national/international observers, media persons, representatives of PILDAT, Fafen and other organizations during the election.

The bench comprising Justice Shujaat Ali Khan and Justice Jawad Hassan ordered the Chief Secretary and the inspector general of police to ensure a fool-proof security plan for the day of election.

LHC asks Deputy Speaker to hold CM’s election today

The bench observed that in the event of any complaint by any side, rapid action shall be taken against the delinquents.

The bench observed that since the speaker is unable to preside over the assembly due to his contesting for the post of Chief Minister, the deputy speaker shall exercise the powers of the speaker in terms of section 53(3) of the Constitution.

It remarked that Elahi, the speaker, having submitted nomination papers to contest against the portfolio of the Chief Minister, is unable to perform his functions as speaker, thus, Dost Muhammad Mazari, the deputy speaker, by the operation of law assumed the role of the Speaker.