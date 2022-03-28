PTI announces Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab chief minister candidate

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill announced on Monday that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will support Chaudhry Pervez Elahi as its candidate for Punjab chief minister.

“PTI will support Chaudhry Pervez Elahi as Chief Ministerial candidate. PML-Q announces support for PM Imran Khan in the no-confidence motion,” Gill tweeted minutes after the much-anticipated meeting between the PML-Q leader and the Prime Minister concluded in Bani Gala.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Moonis Elahi confirmed that Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has accepted the government’s offer for Punjab’s chief ministership.

"In return, PML-Q will support PM Imran Khan in the no-confidence motion," he said.

Usman Buzdar steps down as Punjab CM

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema has also announced his resignation from the Federal Cabinet.

Taking to Twitter, PML-Q Secretary-General, who was quite active to bridge the gap between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and his party, said that he will vote according to his conscience and against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier in the day, a government delegation comprising federal ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, and Pervez Khattak had called on Elahi, but the discussion could not produce any results.

The PML-Q, after the meeting, said that both sides discussed the no-trust motion in detail but the issue of Punjab's chief ministership was not deliberated upon.

The meeting, held at the residence of Pervaiz Elahi in Islamabad, focused on the current political situation in the country. PML-Q’s Tariq Bashir Cheema and Moonis Elahi were also present.