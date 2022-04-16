ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Opinion

Army’s apolitical role

Malik T Ali 16 Apr, 2022

It is indeed very gratifying to note that Pakistan’s armed forces hierarchy has publicly stated that they must be apolitical as per the oath they take to uphold and defend the Constitution of Pakistan. The Oath pledges them to “bear true faith and allegiance to Pakistan and uphold the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan which embodies the will of the people, that I will not engage myself in any political activities whatsoever and that I will honestly and faithfully serve Pakistan in the Pakistan army by and under the law”. This oath does not pledge loyalty to any individual but to the Constitution of Pakistan, its laws and whosoever is the constitutionally elected PM, President, etc.

The Quaid in his 14 June 1948 address to Staff College Quetta had emphasized upon the officers to understand significance of oath they take, which is complete loyalty and commitment to the Constitution of Pakistan. MAJ told the officers that “the spirit is what really matters. I should like you to study the Constitution which is in force in Pakistan at present and understand its true constitutional and legal implications”.

This reminds us about the reaction of Gen Milley when he refused to obey the unconstitutional orders of President Trump and went public to state that “We take an oath to the Constitution”. He further elaborated that “In the event of a dispute over some aspect of the elections by law, US courts and US Congress are required to resolve any disputes, not the US military”.

If only likes of Iskandar Mirza, Ayub Khan, Yahya, Zia, Musharraf etc. had understood the significance and implications of oath they take, Pakistan would have been spared the humiliations and failings it has undergone since 1955.

Malik T Ali (Lahore)

