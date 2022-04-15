ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tesla looks to resume production at Shanghai plant on April 18

Reuters 15 Apr, 2022

SHANGHAI: Tesla is preparing to resume production at its Shanghai plant on Monday following a three-week stoppage, having received the go-ahead from local authorities, two people familiar with the matter said.

The Shanghai factory, located in the Pudong district east of the city’s Huangpu River, suspended production on March 28 after the city started rolling out lockdown measures to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases that were later implemented city-wide.

The plan for resuming production has the blessing of local authorities but could still be subject to change depending on how the epidemic situation develops in the city, said the people, who declined to be named as the matter is private.

One of people said the U.S. carmaker planned to start with one shift and would gradually ramp up.

Tesla and the Shanghai government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla Inc Shanghai factory

Comments

1000 characters

Tesla looks to resume production at Shanghai plant on April 18

PSX ends week on positive note, KSE-100 inches up 0.25%

Rupee marches upwards for sixth straight session against US dollar

PM Shehbaz vows to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia

Moody's says Russia may be in default on dollar bonds

Finland's Finnfund to buy nearly 15% stake in TPL Insurance

Bank employees stage protest outside SBP, urge govt to take back longer working hours

PTI, PML-N, and PPP’s funding cases should be decided together: Farrukh Habib

AJK high court issues restraining order on elections for PM

More than 100 hurt in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque as religious festivals overlap

Ukraine says 5 dead in Russia strikes, blasts near Kyiv

Read more stories