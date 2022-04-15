Tesla looks to resume production at Shanghai plant on April 18

SHANGHAI: Tesla is preparing to resume production at its Shanghai plant on Monday following a three-week stoppage, having received the go-ahead from local authorities, two people familiar with the matter said.

The Shanghai factory, located in the Pudong district east of the city’s Huangpu River, suspended production on March 28 after the city started rolling out lockdown measures to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases that were later implemented city-wide.

The plan for resuming production has the blessing of local authorities but could still be subject to change depending on how the epidemic situation develops in the city, said the people, who declined to be named as the matter is private.

One of people said the U.S. carmaker planned to start with one shift and would gradually ramp up.

Tesla and the Shanghai government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.