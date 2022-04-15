US says it agrees with ISPR's dismissal of foreign conspiracy allegations

The United States has said it agreed with the Inter-Services Public Relations' (ISPR) rejection of allegations of a "foreign conspiracy" to oust former prime minister Imran Khan's government.

"Pakistan’s military spokesperson said that they had no evidence to suggest that United States had threatened or was involved in the conspiracy to seek the ouster of Imran Khan’s government. Your thoughts and comment on this statement?" US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price was asked during a press briefing on Thursday.

"We would agree with it," Price replied.

A day ago, Director-General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar had said whatever was discussed by the National Security Committee (NSC) was released through ISPR's official statement and the term “conspiracy” was not mentioned in it.

“As far as the military’s response about the NSC meeting is concerned, that stance, in that meeting was fully given, and then a statement was issued, which clearly says what was concluded in that meeting.

National Security Committee’s statement: No mention of word ‘conspiracy’ in it: DG ISPR

The words used are in front of you, as I said, the words used are clear. Is there any word such as conspiracy used in it? I think not,” the DG ISPR added.

Meanwhile, during the press briefing, Price, replying to a question regarding former PM Khan’s stance of blaming the US for his ouster, said, "Our message has been clear and consistent on this. There is no truth whatsoever to the allegations that have been put forward."

Price said that the US supports the peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles, including respect for human rights.

"We do not support, whether it’s in Pakistan or anywhere else around the world, one political party over another. We support broader principles, including the rule of law and equal justice under the law."

US sees prosperous Pakistan as essential for interests of both countries: Blinken

Regarding the newly-elected PM Shehbaz Sharif, Price said that the US and Pakistan have a vital relationship, adding that Washington looks forward to continuing that work with Islamabad "to promote peace and prosperity in Pakistan and the broader region."

"And in that spirit, we’ve congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his election by the Pakistani Parliament, and we look forward to working with him and his government."