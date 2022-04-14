US sees prosperous Pakistan as essential for interests of both countries: Blinken

The United States has said that it “views a strong, prosperous and democratic Pakistan as essential for the interests of both countries”, vowing to continue its long-standing cooperation with Islamabad.

In a statement released by the US State Department, Secretary of State Antony Blinken also congratulated newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“The United States congratulates newly-elected Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and we look forward to continuing our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan’s government,” the statement said.

It further stated that Pakistan has been an important partner on wide-ranging mutual interests for nearly 75 years and “we value our relationship”.

“The United States views a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan as essential for the interests of both of our countries.”

The statement comes after the Pentagon also said that the US has a healthy military-to-military relationship with the Pakistani armed forces and expects this to continue to be the case even as a new government takes over in the South Asian country.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, spokesperson for the US Department of Defense John Kirby said the US had “shared interests with Pakistan with respect to security and stability.”

“We do have a healthy military-to-military relationship with the Pakistani armed forces. And we have every expectation that will be able to continue to be the case,” he added.

Kirby was also asked whether Washington was prepared in case Pakistan’s military intervenes amid street protests organised by Imran Khan, who was ousted as prime minister through a no-confidence vote last week.

“I don’t foresee any US military role here,” he said.

Relations between the two countries have come under the spotlight after Khan blamed a “Western conspiracy” against his government, accusing the US of triggering the opposition’s no-confidence resolution in parliament. Citing first a “threat letter”, Khan said Washington’s motivation was his foreign policy that was unfavourable to US interests in the country.