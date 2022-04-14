ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
ASC 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.36%)
ASL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
AVN 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.27%)
BOP 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CNERGY 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (16.21%)
FFL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.16%)
FNEL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
GGGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.88%)
GGL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.1%)
GTECH 11.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.8%)
HUMNL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.46%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.72%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (6.06%)
PACE 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.34%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.19%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.84%)
PTC 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.63%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
TELE 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TPL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.64%)
TPLP 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.44%)
TREET 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.15%)
TRG 87.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WAVES 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
YOUW 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.57%)
BR100 4,711 Increased By 43.1 (0.92%)
BR30 18,047 Increased By 439.4 (2.5%)
KSE100 46,510 Increased By 344.6 (0.75%)
KSE30 17,897 Increased By 132.4 (0.75%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

US sees prosperous Pakistan as essential for interests of both countries: Blinken

  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken also congratulates newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
BR Web Desk 14 Apr, 2022

The United States has said that it “views a strong, prosperous and democratic Pakistan as essential for the interests of both countries”, vowing to continue its long-standing cooperation with Islamabad.

In a statement released by the US State Department, Secretary of State Antony Blinken also congratulated newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“The United States congratulates newly-elected Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and we look forward to continuing our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan’s government,” the statement said.

It further stated that Pakistan has been an important partner on wide-ranging mutual interests for nearly 75 years and “we value our relationship”.

“The United States views a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan as essential for the interests of both of our countries.”

US values long-standing cooperation with Pakistan: White House

The statement comes after the Pentagon also said that the US has a healthy military-to-military relationship with the Pakistani armed forces and expects this to continue to be the case even as a new government takes over in the South Asian country.

Expect continuation of healthy military-to-military relations with Pakistani armed forces: Pentagon

In a press briefing on Tuesday, spokesperson for the US Department of Defense John Kirby said the US had “shared interests with Pakistan with respect to security and stability.”

“We do have a healthy military-to-military relationship with the Pakistani armed forces. And we have every expectation that will be able to continue to be the case,” he added.

Kirby was also asked whether Washington was prepared in case Pakistan’s military intervenes amid street protests organised by Imran Khan, who was ousted as prime minister through a no-confidence vote last week.

“I don’t foresee any US military role here,” he said.

Relations between the two countries have come under the spotlight after Khan blamed a “Western conspiracy” against his government, accusing the US of triggering the opposition’s no-confidence resolution in parliament. Citing first a “threat letter”, Khan said Washington’s motivation was his foreign policy that was unfavourable to US interests in the country.

Pakistan United States Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

1000 characters

US sees prosperous Pakistan as essential for interests of both countries: Blinken

Peshawar Mor to Islamabad Airport: PM orders inquiry into metro bus project delay

KCR, other projects: PM briefed about Sindh’s approach

Judiciary: embittered ex-PM demands ‘explanation’

Russia says blast cripples Black Sea flagship, Ukraine claims missile strike

Project success rate in Pakistan improves, says ADB’s IED

Asaan Account, Asaan Remittance Account: SBP enhances transaction limits

Unregistered buyers: Adjustment against GST returns allowed via credit notes

Rupee-dollar value can be stable with right economic direction: Ishaq Dar

Growth likely to slow to 4.3pc in FY22, 4pc in FY23: WB

Read more stories