PM Shehbaz vows to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia

  • PM is expected to undertake a visit to the kingdom at the end of April
BR Web Desk Updated 15 Apr, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has resolved to work closely with Saudi Arabia to realise the shared vision of a strategic partnership between the two countries.

In a tweet on Friday, the PM thanked the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for congratulating him on becoming premier.

"Pak-Saudi relations are special and marked by exceptional trust," he tweeted.

The newly-elected PM is expected to visit Saudi Arabia during the last week of April for his first foreign trip, followed by a visit to China.

Informed sources told Business Recorder Shehbaz has instructed the Foreign Office to schedule his trip to Saudi Arabia in the last week of April where he is expected to hold meetings with the Saudi leadership.

PM may visit Saudi Arabia this month

The sources said that the two sides will exchange views on strengthening bilateral relations, issues of mutual interests, economic and trade cooperation as well as discussing the regional and global situations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz, accompanied by his close aides, particularly his economic team, will focus on economic cooperation with a view to deal with the current challenges, they added.

