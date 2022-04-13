PM may visit Saudi Arabia this month

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif may visit Saudi Arabia during the last week of the current month for his first foreign trip followed by a visit to China.

Informed sources said that Prime Minister Shehbaz has instructed the Foreign Office to schedule his trip to Saudi Arabia in the last week of April where he would also be expected to hold meetings with the Saudi leadership, including Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

During the talks with the Saudi leadership, the sources said that the two sides would exchange views on strengthening bilateral relations, issues of mutual interests, economic and trade cooperation, besides discussing the regional and global situations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz, accompanied by his close aides, particularly his economic team, would focus on economic cooperation with a view to deal with the current economic challenges, they added.

The sources further stated that the prime minister is also expected to visit China after his Saudi Arabia’s trip where in his meetings with the Chinese leadership, the prime minister is expected to renew the commitment with regard to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

They said that the Foreign Office has started working on the diplomatic channels to firm up the dates for prime minister’s trips to both the friendly countries.

