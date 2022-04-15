ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance TPL (TPL Corp Limited) 13.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15% TPLI (TPL Insurance Limited) 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.72%

Finland's Finnfund to buy nearly 15% stake in TPL Insurance

BR Web Desk 15 Apr, 2022

TPL Insurance, a subsidiary of TPL Corp Limited, has entered into a share subscription agreement and a shareholders agreement with the Finnish Fund for Industrial Cooperation Limited, a private limited company incorporated in Finland, (“Finnfund”), a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) said on Friday.

Finnfund is a major development financier and impact investor, investing in responsible and profitable businesses in developing countries.

“Finnfund will hold 20,640,000 shares representing 14.97% of the total post issued share capital in TPLI, on a fully diluted basis, subject to obtaining all regulatory approvals,” read the notice.

Finland's 'major development financier' eyes investment in Pakistan's TPL Insurance

Founded in 1980, Finnfund made 31 investments with a total worth of 206 million euros in 2020. New investment decisions target mainly (98%) countries of low or lower-middle income, in which the need for sustainable development investments is greatest.

Meanwhile, TPL Insurance said that this foreign collaboration will enable the company to introduce innovative and tech-driven products, such as yield based crop and livestock insurance, as well as women-specific insurance programs.

“Thereby increasing penetration of insurance in Pakistan in diverse segments,” it said.

This is the second such investment by an international development financier following DEG – Deutsche Investitions - und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH since last year.

Last year in April, DEG a wholly-owned subsidiary of KfW Group based in Cologne, Germany, acquired a 19.9% equity stake in Pakistan’s TPL Insurance by investing Rs466.5 million ($3mn) on a fully diluted basis.

TPL Insurance then said that the collaboration will help it to develop its agriculture and micro-insurance segments, thereby increasing the penetration of insurance in Pakistan. “The equity injection will also improve the financial strength and underwriting capability of TPL Insurance,” it added.

tpl properties Insurance TPL Insurance Ltd Finnfund DEG

Comments

1000 characters

Finland's Finnfund to buy nearly 15% stake in TPL Insurance

New govt to roll back electricity, fuel subsidies?

Rupee marches upwards for sixth straight session against US dollar

PM Shehbaz vows to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia

10pc increase in pensions notified

MoF starts work on truncated PSDP

Moody's says Russia may be in default on dollar bonds

More than 100 hurt in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque as religious festivals overlap

Ukraine says 5 dead in Russia strikes, blasts near Kyiv

PM orders immediate steps aimed at curbing inflation

Read more stories