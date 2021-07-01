ANL 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
ASC 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
BYCO 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
DGKC 120.53 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.15%)
EPCL 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.95%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.35%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.3%)
FFL 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
HUBC 80.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.08%)
JSCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
KAPCO 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.19%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.65%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.06%)
PAEL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.88%)
PIBTL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.94%)
POWER 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
PPL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.13%)
PRL 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.77%)
SILK 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
SNGP 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
TRG 165.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.16%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.96%)
WTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
BR100 5,198 Increased By ▲ 48.98 (0.95%)
BR30 27,293 Increased By ▲ 288.03 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,796 Increased By ▲ 439.96 (0.93%)
KSE30 19,123 Increased By ▲ 161.26 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Finland's 'major development financier' eyes investment in Pakistan's TPL Insurance

Ali Ahmed 01 Jul 2021
Courtesy: Twitter
Courtesy: Twitter

Finnfund, a major development financier of Finland, has expressed its intent to invest in TPL Insurance Limited, a Pakistan-based subsidiary of TPL Corp Limited, announced TPL Insurance in a notice sent on Thursday to the stock exchange.

"The company is pleased to announce that the Finnish Fund for Industrial Cooperation Limited, a Private Limited Company incorporated in Finland, (“Finnfund”), a major development financier and impact investor, investing in responsible and profitable businesses in the developing countries, has entered into a Letter of Intent, with TPL Insurance Limited,” said TPL Insurance in its filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The company informed that upon completion of successful legal and financial due diligence and obtaining all regulatory approvals, Finnfund will look to invest in TPL Insurance Limited.

Founded in 1980, Finnfund made 31 investments with a total worth of 206 million euros in 2020. New investment decisions target mainly (98%) countries of low or lower-middle income, in which the need for sustainable development investments is greatest.

The majority of Finnfund investment were made directly in companies operating in developing countries.

Last year in October, the board of directors at TPL Insurance Limited accorded their approval for an equity investment by DEG – Deutsche Investitions – und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH (“DEG”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of KfW Group, a Germany development finance institution of 20 percent equity interest in the company.

“Board of Directors of TPL Insurance Limited (“the Company”) have accorded their approval for an equity investment by based in Cologne, Germany, a major development finance institution, of up to 19.9% equity interest in the Company by way of fresh issuance of ordinary shares other than by way of the rights issue,” informed TPL.

Pakistan TPL Insurance Ltd Finnfund

Finland's 'major development financier' eyes investment in Pakistan's TPL Insurance

IPPs of Power Policy 2002: NAB allows Power Division to process payments

Military's security briefing will change course of Pakistan's politics: Rashid

Pakistan to see its first set of developmental REITs

DRAP approves emergency use of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

DG ISI to brief Parliamentary Committee on worsening situation in Afghanistan

FBR surpasses FY2020-21 tax collection target

CCoE to take stock of power situation today

PM warns willful tax defaulters of jail

NHP arrears: Wapda refuses to raise loan

Prices of petroleum products raised

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters