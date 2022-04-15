Russian finance minister to attend G20 meeting virtually

JAKARTA: G20 host Indonesia said on Thursday that Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has confirmed he planned to attend next week’s meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 major economies virtually.

Indonesian finance ministry official Wempi Saputra also told a briefing that Jakarta was considering whether to invite Ukraine to the meeting, which will be held on April 20 in Washington “to discuss the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on global economic conditions”. “We don’t have the capacity to not invite (any member). As the president, Indonesia has invited all members and as of today, some have confirmed physical attendance and some virtual,” said Wempi, noting this applied to all members, including Russia’s ministry of finance and central bank.

The issue of Russia’s G20 membership has split the group, with strong calls from Western nations for the country to be excluded, but support for Moscow staying from members including China.