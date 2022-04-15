‘TEVTA, Hunarmand Nojawan Programme turning unskilled youths into skilled ones’

LAHORE: Hunarmand Nojawan Programme is a flagship demand-driven project of the Punjab government for transforming the massive population of youngsters into an engine of growth, Technical Educational Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique said in a statement.

The TEVTA chairperson pointed out that the project is successfully progressing towards achieving its target to train 100,900 youths by the end of June 2022 in 57 demand driven training programmes. To date, over 90,000 trainees have been enrolled with two and half months remaining in its completion wherein TEVTA ensures to meet the 100 percent target, he added.

Despite the challenges of Covid-19 pandemic and closure of TEVTA institute for almost 10 months, he said, TEVTA has succeeded in keeping the momentum of the project and is also striving hard for creating economic opportunities for its graduates through engaging private sector.

Refuting some reports against the Hunarmand Nojawan Programme, Ali Salman Siddique said that the contents of the subject report reflect confidence on the overall progress of Hunarmand Nojawan Programme wherein 98.7 percent trainees informed that they are satisfied with the provided facilities and quality of education.

As per report, 88.7 percent trainees informed that they shall recommend others to take admission under this project and 73.3 percent informed that they were unskilled before taking the course and now they are fully skilled at the time of response.

Resultantly, this positive feedback of the trainees has ranked the project in GREEN (with in defined limits) by DG M&E with overall rating of 76.17 out of 100 for meeting the project defined limits, Siddique said. He added that 93 percent feedback of the unemployed trainees has been taken during the course of training at institutes which was meant for gauging TEVTA’s capacity/performance to channelizing the unskilled community into skilled one.

TEVTA stands with its placement ratio of more than 50 percent in Hunarmand Nojawan Programme, after the trainees complete their training and are skilled to be employed.

