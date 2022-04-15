ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
ASC 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.36%)
ASL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
AVN 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.27%)
BOP 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CNERGY 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (16.21%)
FFL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.16%)
FNEL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
GGGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.88%)
GGL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.1%)
GTECH 11.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.8%)
HUMNL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.46%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.72%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (6.06%)
PACE 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.34%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.19%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.84%)
PTC 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.63%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
TELE 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TPL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.64%)
TPLP 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.44%)
TREET 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.15%)
TRG 87.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WAVES 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
YOUW 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.57%)
BR100 4,711 Increased By 43.1 (0.92%)
BR30 18,047 Increased By 439.4 (2.5%)
KSE100 46,484 Increased By 318.9 (0.69%)
KSE30 17,900 Increased By 135.4 (0.76%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Tokyo stocks close higher

AFP 15 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo shares closed higher on Thursday as investors took heart from Wall Street rallies and cheered falls in US yields.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.22 percent, or 328.51 points, to 27,172.00, while the broader Topix index gained 0.95 percent, or 17.99 points, to end at 1,908.05.

The dollar stood at 125.38 yen, off from 125.59 yen seen overnight in New York. On Wednesday, the Japanese currency fell to a 20-year low at around 126.30 yen to the dollar.

“Excessive worries over US monetary tightening eased following rallies in the three major US indexes,” Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

An easing of US yields and positive corporate earnings in the United States brightened global markets, with the Nasdaq surging two percent and the Dow ending one percent higher.

The fact “that foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese shares in the past two weeks also gave a sense of relief to the market,” senior strategist Ichiro Asao of Daiwa Securities said in a commentary.

Among major Tokyo shares, Fast Retailing gained 2.14 percent to 59,550 yen.

After the market close, the Uniqlo operator said it had slightly raised its annual net profit forecast for the year to August while remaining cautious about the Covid situation in China, its second-largest market after Japan.

Tech firms were higher, with chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron adding 1.83 percent to 56.710 yen and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest closing up 1.76 percent at 8,670 yen.

Commodities-linked shares were also winners, with oil developer Inpex rallying 3.82 percent to 1,575 yen and Sumitomo Mitsui Mining climbing 4.00 percent to end at 6,418 yen.

Yen Tokyo stocks Dollar US yields Japanese currency

