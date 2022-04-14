BRB Group to support ‘PCB Pathway Cricket Programme’

LAHORE: The BRB Group will sponsor 100 contracts for junior cricketers that will be awarded under the ‘PCB Pathway Cricket Programme.’ The contracts are initially being awarded for a one-year period.

The PCB-BRB Group collaboration for this project has been initiated with the signing of a three-year long Memorandum of Understanding. Alongside the financial support, the PCB will invest in personality development and grooming of these youngsters. The focus will be on providing quality education whilst also upskilling cricketing talent. These 100 players will be earning monthly retainers of Rs30,000 each.

Scholarships will also be provided to these players in top schools and college/universities. Technical education on the side-lines of a comprehensive cricket skill acquisition plan will also be delivered as a part of the programme.

Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja said, “We want to thank the BRB Group for their support for the PCB Pathway Cricket Programme that will shape the future of Pakistan cricket. I have personally taken great interest in the project and it remains very close to my heart. One of our major objectives is to invest in pathway cricket to ensure our future cricketers get the best possible training, grooming, education and financial support.

I am delighted with the progress we have made in a short span of time. We have identified talented players who are in their early to late teens and are the future of Pakistan cricket; we will now fully focus on the development of their cricket, education and basic life skills. The investment that we are making on grassroots is unprecedented, and I am confident that these steps will change the landscape of the game in the country for the future generations.”

Chairman BRB Group Bilal Khawaja said, “We are very excited about our collaboration with the Pakistan Cricket Board for the training, development and grooming of Pakistan’s future cricket stars under the PCB Pathway Cricket Programme. Cricket unites us as a country and has remained a source of joy, inspiration and pride for the last many decades.

BRB Group is keen on playing a major role in shaping Pakistan cricket’s future, I am sure these cricketers will go on to serve the country with distinction in the years ahead. The PCB and BRB Group are not only focused on making these youngsters’ good cricketers but we are also endeavouring to educate them and to teach them life skills. This is an unprecedented initiative by the PCB and we are delighted to make a strong contribution.”

