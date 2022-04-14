ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
LG elections in 14 districts of Sindh to be held on June 26

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 14 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: In the first phase, local government elections would be held across 14 out of 29 districts of Sindh on coming June 26, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Wednesday.

The elections would be held in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Tharparkar and Umerkot districts, the commission said.

The LG polls under phase one would be held in union councils, union committees and wards, the ECP said in a notification.

The polls schedule for the remaining 15 districts—Karachi Central, Karachi East, Karachi West, Karachi South, Korangi, Malir, Hyderabad, Badin, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Thatta, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Sujawal—would expectedly be announced later.

On March 31, LG elections in village/neighbourhood and city/tehsil councils were held in the remaining 18 out of 35 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under second phase: Swat, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, Shangla, Malakand, Kurram, Orakzai, Abbottabad, Battagram, Kolai Pallas, Mansehra, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, North Waziristan and South Waziristan.

On December 19 last year, LG elections for village/neighbourhood and tehsil/city councils were held in 17 districts of KP under first phase: Peshawar, Buner, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kohat, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Tank, Haripur, Khyber, Mohmand, Charsadda, Hangu and Lakki Marwat.

Last month, the electoral body announced to hold LG elections in 33 of the total 35 districts of Balochistan on May 29 – except Quetta and Lasbela.

Balochistan government has increased the number of constituencies in these two districts following which the commission has launched afresh the constituencies delimitation drive in the province.

The LG polls schedule for Quetta and Lasbela would be issued after the completion of delimitation drive, the ECP has said.

The LG polls would be held in Awaran, Barkhan, Kachhi, Chagai, Chaman, Dera Bugti, Duki, Gwadar, Harnai, Hub, Jafarabad, Jhal Magsi, Kalat, Kech, Kharan, Kohlu, Khuzdar, Loralai, Mastung, Musakhel, Nasirabad, Nushki, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Panjgur, Pishin,

Sherani, Sibi, Sohbatpur, Sohrab, Washuk, Zhob and Ziarat.

In February, the commission announced to hold LG polls in 17 of 36 districts of Punjab in the first phase on May 29 and decided that the schedule in the remaining 19 districts would be issued later.

Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Khanewal, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Sialkot, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum and Attock are the districts of Punjab where LG

polls would be held on May 29.

Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Chiniot, Jhang, Narowal, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Lodhran, Multan, Chakwal, Okara, Bhakkar, Mianwali and Sargodha are the districts where LG elections would be held later— in the second phase.

LG elections dates are yet to be announced for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)

